EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Stock analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EVGO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,202. EVgo has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

