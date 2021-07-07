EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Stock analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
EVGO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,202. EVgo has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.34.
About EVgo
