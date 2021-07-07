Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of AQUA opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,813 shares of company stock worth $2,402,116 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

