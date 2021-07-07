Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.37 ($43.96) and last traded at €37.31 ($43.89). 302,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.84 ($43.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.71.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

