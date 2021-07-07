Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

