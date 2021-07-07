Exeedme (XED) Reaches One Day Volume of $272,866.00

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $13.80 million and $272,866.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00134185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00165990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,150.12 or 0.99803407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00974036 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,943,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.