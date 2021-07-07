EXFO (EXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.47 million.

Get EXFO alerts:

TSE EXF opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.72. EXFO has a one year low of C$3.38 and a one year high of C$8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market cap of C$422.50 million and a P/E ratio of 566.92.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.