EXFO (EXFO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect EXFO to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts expect EXFO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXFO opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.59 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXFO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

