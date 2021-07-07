Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Cap of $936,451.33

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $936,451.33 and $2,283.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.61 or 0.06852433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.46 or 0.01501650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00404849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.20 or 0.00636915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00416958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00346512 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

