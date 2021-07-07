Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.29% of Extended Stay America worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

