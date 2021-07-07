extraDNA Achieves Market Cap of $597,534.68 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $597,534.68 and $281,419.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,581.48 or 1.00085007 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00038569 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.97 or 0.01313861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00403726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00399099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005933 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005167 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

