Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $352.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.10. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327,320 shares of company stock valued at $751,651,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

