Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 7th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,870 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Facebook were worth $406,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $6,113,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $11,319,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,297,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,005,000 after acquiring an additional 377,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 490,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,327,320 shares of company stock worth $751,651,681 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $352.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,754. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.10. The company has a market cap of $998.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

