Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 248,570 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327,320 shares of company stock worth $751,651,681. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

FB traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.52. The stock had a trading volume of 508,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.10. The firm has a market cap of $996.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

