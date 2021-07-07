FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDS. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

FDS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.59. The stock had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,406. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

