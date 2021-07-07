Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.37. The stock had a trading volume of 150,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.02. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

