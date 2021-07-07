Falconswap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $110,181.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00942470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045562 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

