FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0003

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $46,656.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00129770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00168171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.77 or 1.00294818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00978893 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.