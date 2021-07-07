FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Down 0.2%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:FZT)

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

