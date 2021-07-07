Feathercoin (FTC) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $5.80 million and $9,365.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001096 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

