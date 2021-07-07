Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,252,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.