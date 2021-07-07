Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.