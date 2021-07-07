Fei Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $18.20 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00136346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.83 or 1.00147494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00983120 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

