Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 35.8% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $216.12 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00929971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

