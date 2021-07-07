Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $321.00

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 309.28 ($4.04), with a volume of 197224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.99).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

