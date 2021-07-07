FIL Ltd Acquires 138,052 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22,230.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,000,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,999,000 after purchasing an additional 183,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.0% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

