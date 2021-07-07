FIL Ltd Acquires 40,836 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,836 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.