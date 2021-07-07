FIL Ltd Acquires 43,477 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Dril-Quip worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

DRQ stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

