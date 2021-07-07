FIL Ltd Buys 17,016 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.29% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after acquiring an additional 75,259 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 327,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 51,309 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 321,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

