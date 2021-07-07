FIL Ltd Buys 75,042 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3,752,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,042 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $8,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

RL stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

