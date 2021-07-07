FIL Ltd Buys 82,785 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1,655,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,785 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

