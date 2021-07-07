FIL Ltd Buys New Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 521,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,334,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after buying an additional 159,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 851,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

