FIL Ltd Buys New Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.18% of Cricut at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $7,819,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $1,781,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of CRCT opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

