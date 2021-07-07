FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 431,842 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 431,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

