FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Daqo New Energy worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

DQ stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

