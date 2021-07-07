FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,099,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 448,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 408,226.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

