FIL Ltd Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 629,140.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $251.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $251.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.43.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.