FIL Ltd Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.72% of Malibu Boats worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

