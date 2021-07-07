FIL Ltd Has $13.99 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,248,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.76% of Covanta worth $13,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 177,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 443.86 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $18.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

