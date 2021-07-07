FIL Ltd Has $14.78 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $439,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after buying an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,921,000 after buying an additional 290,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.33.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $173.20 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

