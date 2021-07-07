FIL Ltd Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

