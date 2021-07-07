FIL Ltd Has $8.51 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.07% of UDR worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UDR by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in UDR by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 251.86, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

