FIL Ltd Invests $10.12 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.93% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

EWW stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

