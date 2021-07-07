FIL Ltd Purchases 270,312 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,312 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of GoHealth worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $25,128,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $8,509,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOCO. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

