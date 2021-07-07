FIL Ltd Purchases 53,321 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 191.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,321 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

