FIL Ltd Purchases 8,090 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.30% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $173.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.93 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

