FIL Ltd Raises Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of HUTCHMED worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

