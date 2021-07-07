FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 513.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Bill.com worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.71 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,888 shares of company stock valued at $21,739,424. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

