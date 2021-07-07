FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Colfax worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 17.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $4,381,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Colfax by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 50,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.