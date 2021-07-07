FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.22% of Pan American Silver worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

