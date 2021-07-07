FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,386 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.